Does Kevin End up Alone on 'This Is Us'? It Seems LikelyBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 26 2022, Published 4:23 p.m. ET
The biggest question on most This Is Us fans' minds right now is who Kevin ends up with in the final season. And although there are those who ship him with childhood sweetheart Sophie and others who want him to be with bestie Cassidy, what if Kevin ends up alone?
So far, no one has really considered the very real possibility that Kevin ends up single and happy.
There was a time when This Is Us fans thought Kevin and Sophie were totally endgame. Then came the viewers who wanted Kevin and Madison, his baby mama, to make things work. Some fans are also sure that the no-nonsense Army veteran Cassidy is who Kevin should be with.
And now, after a few hints in Kate's wedding episode, other fans believe Kevin married the wedding singer in the future. There's just a lot going on right now and so much of it involves questions about who Kevin marries.
Does Kevin end up alone on 'This Is Us'?
Right now, no one knows for sure who Kevin ends up with. But there's no reason not to consider the idea that Kevin ends up alone. So far we've seen him go through multiple failed relationships.
There are even jokes on the show about Kevin dating random women in the entertainment business, like Trojan and AT&T commercial actresses.
It would be great for Kevin to have the big love story that his parents shared before his father's sudden death. And there are plenty of fans rooting for that scenario. But it would also be totally fine if Kevin finds peace on his own and in his role as a father and part-time caregiver for his mother.
Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin on This Is Us, even teased Kevin ending up with no one when he spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his character's fate.
"I don't think everyone's going to be happy necessarily," he told the outlet. "Every single person is not going to be like, 'That's what I wanted.' Some people will want something different. I mean, because it could be that he just ends up with no one ... But whether you get what you want or you don't get what you want, I think it's going to be very satisfying, and you're going to understand what happened, and you're going to say, 'Well, that makes a lot of sense.'"
Kevin is wearing a wedding ring in 'This Is Us' flash forwards.
One argument against Kevin ending up alone on This Is Us could be the wedding band he wears in the flash forward scenes. There's a shot in one episode of Kevin holding Rebecca's hand as she lays on what appears to be her deathbed.
In the shot, Kevin has a wedding ring on. But Rebecca mistakes Kevin for Jack during Kate's wedding episode, so it could have something to do with that instead of Kevin being married.
Could it be that Kevin wears a wedding ring just to help give Rebecca the illusion of her late husband being alive as she slowly passes away? Right now, that seems possible, given how far gone Rebecca's health is and how much Kevin wants to help his mother.
Whatever happens, though, let's just hope This Is Us fans can handle it. Because it's bad enough that the series is coming to a close. At this point, viewers need all the happy endings they can get.
Watch This Is Us on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.