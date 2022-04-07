Season 2 of 'The Flight Attendant' Will Include More Murder, Secrets, and Characters

On the flip side, there will be several new regulars to add to The Flight Attendant’s new storylines. Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and J.J. Soria will be Season 2 regulars. Meanwhile, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone, and Shohreh Aghdashloo will join the cast as recurring guest stars.

Tune in to the Season 2 premiere of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max on April 21.