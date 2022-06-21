'Fortnite's' Nindo Challenges Let You Follow in Naruto's Footsteps — Here's How to Play
Focus your chakra, practice your hand signs, and get ready to start running while holding your arms up behind you. The Naruto-themed Nindo Challenges are officially live in Fortnite. The crossover-obsessed battle royale game is rolling out another themed event based on the popular ninja shonen anime. These new challenges feature all sorts of rewards based on characters from the series. However, it works a bit differently than most events, leading many to ask how to partake in the challenges.
Here's everything you need to know about the Nindo Challenges in Fortnite.
Here's how to do the Nindo Challenges in 'Fortnite' to earn 'Naruto'-themed prizes.
Fortnite is a popular free-to-play shooting game. While it features many game modes, one of its most notable claims to fame is the battle royale mode. Here, up to 100 players can compete solo or on teams to face off against everyone in a game to see who comes out on top.
Of course, Fortnite's other claim to fame is its crossover potential. The game is known for featuring characters skins and storylines that cross over with other popular franchises like Marvel, DC Comics, and Star Wars.
In November 2021, Fortnite crossed over with the Naruto: Shippuden anime series. The collaboration featured skins based on main protagonist Naruto Uzumaki, as well as Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake. The event also included emotes, items, and weapons themed around the series. In-game challenges and events were also implemented.
In 2022, Naruto returns to the world of Fortnite with the Nindo 2022 Challenges. The event began on June 21 and will last until July 7.
To participate in the challenges, players will need to log into their Epic Games account on the official Nindo website. Then, you'll want to navigate to the "Challenges" page. Your goal is to completed the listed challenges in Fortnite and track your progress on the website.
These challenges are themed after specific characters, including Itachi Uchiha, Gaara, Hinata Hyuga, and Orochimaru. Players can complete the in-game challenges through Battle Royale as well as Zero Build playlists.
The Nindo Challenges offer plenty of rewards.
Throughout each challenge, players can earn a number of badges in each path. The number of badges in a certain path determine the rewards you receive.
According to the official blog post:
- One badge in the Itachi path unlocks the Shocked Itachi Emoticon
- One badge in the Gaara path unlocks the Focused Gaara Emoticon
- One badge in the Hinata path unlocks the Byakugan Hinata Emoticon
- One badge in the Orochimaru path unlocks the Orochimaru's Smile Emoticon
Earning five badges in one path nets you 20,000 XP. That means you can a total of 80,000 XP by completing every path. Ten badges from one path unlocks the Akatsuki Wrap, based on the criminal ninja organization in the series. Completing all four paths earns you the Manda Glider.
The Nindo Challenges will last until July 7.