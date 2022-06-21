'Fortnite's' Nindo Challenges Let You Follow in Naruto's Footsteps — Here's How to Play

Fortnite is a popular free-to-play shooting game. While it features many game modes, one of its most notable claims to fame is the battle royale mode. Here, up to 100 players can compete solo or on teams to face off against everyone in a game to see who comes out on top.

Of course, Fortnite's other claim to fame is its crossover potential. The game is known for featuring characters skins and storylines that cross over with other popular franchises like Marvel, DC Comics, and Star Wars.