Some Fans Are Convinced That Abigail Heringer Will Win 'The Bachelor'By Leila Kozma
Feb. 8 2021, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Some of the contestants participating in Season 25 of The Bachelor received mixed responses from fans, while others turned out to be enchanting through and through.
Arguably, Abigail Heringer belongs to the second category. She snatched up the first impression rose, only to fade into the background once the heated drama between the old faces and the newcomers broke out.
As the first deaf contestant on The Bachelor, Abigail already stole fans' hearts. But is she going to win?
Abigail Heringer is the first contestant with a hearing impairment on 'The Bachelor.'
Abigail spoke about her experiences with growing up completely deaf on the Season 25 premiere of The Bachelor.
"So there's something a little bit different about me," Abigail told Matt James on the first-ever episode of The Bachelor, before adding, "I'm going to be reading your lips a lot tonight, but thankfully you have really beautiful lips. So I'm not complaining!"
Her admission resonated with the viewers. Many took to Twitter to applaud her for talking about the challenges this might pose without one iota of fear.
"Just caught up on The Bachelor, and I love Abigail! Coming from someone who is partially deaf, I'm proud of her that she was able to let Matt know she's deaf right upfront. As many of us deaf people know, that’s not an easy thing for us to tell others that we are deaf #Bachelor," tweeted @ZeinaaaH.
Abigail received a cochlear implant when she was 2 years old.
Abigail was born with congenital hearing loss, per Good Morning America. She received a cochlear implant when she was 2 years old.
She snatched up the first impression rose on the Season 25 premiere, which was soon followed by a group date rose she earned in the episode that aired on Feb. 1, 2021.
"There's a really strong possibility my kids will be deaf," Abigail told Matt James.
The episode airing on Feb. 1, 2021 captured an in-depth conversation between Abigail and Matt as well.
During the talk, Abigail opened up about the difficulties she had to face at a young age. As she explained, her dad left the family soon after she and her sister, Rachel, were given cochlear implants.
"My biggest fear has become that I'm going to disappoint you. You want a wife, and you want a family, and you know I want those things too. But, you know, if I were to have a family ... There's a really strong possibility you know that my kids will be deaf," she told Matt.
"My birth dad did walk out on my mom and my sister right after we got our cochlear implants ... When you have what should have been one of the most important people in your life walk out, it's hard not to feel like, 'If I fully open up myself to somebody, are they going to do the same thing?'" she said.
Needless to add, Matt consoled her in the most adorable way.
The exchange left viewers wanting to see more of the duo. Is Abigail going to win The Bachelor? A growing number of fans are rooting for her.
Catch new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.