Some Fans Are Convinced That Abigail Heringer Will Win 'The Bachelor'

Some of the contestants participating in Season 25 of The Bachelor received mixed responses from fans, while others turned out to be enchanting through and through.

Arguably, Abigail Heringer belongs to the second category. She snatched up the first impression rose, only to fade into the background once the heated drama between the old faces and the newcomers broke out.

As the first deaf contestant on The Bachelor, Abigail already stole fans' hearts. But is she going to win?