Agnes' Real Role on 'WandaVision' Revealed (SPOILERS!)

In the written version of the story, the answer regarding what Agatha did with Wanda's children is fairly out in the open, considering she was integral in everything from their conception to eventual birth. Although Agatha was dead at the time, she appeared to Wanda as an apparition and gave her the necessary information to use magic in order to become pregnant with Vision's children.

Despite these instructions, Wanda opted to use a combination of her and Agatha's magic abilities to create twin sons out of a missing piece of Mephisto's soul. This effectively meant that the twins would never be "real," and would vanish if Wanda ended up not giving them enough attention. As readers would expect from that odd decision, Tommy and Billy were eventually absorbed back into Mephisto's soul. To protect her from the loss, Agatha used magic to make Wanda forget the twin's existence.

This was short-lived too, however, as Wanda over time remembered the boys and that Agatha used magic to make her forget them, choosing to kill her out of sheer anger. Agatha didn't take this that terribly, however, as she still appeared to Wanda and offered guidance even after that. Given her character's complicated role in the comic books, only time will tell how Agatha's new role on WandaVision affects the overall storyline.

