The Real Tea On 'Love Is Blind' Stars Jarrette and Iyanna's Relationship Status

The Real Tea On 'Love Is Blind' Stars Jarrette and Iyanna's Relationship StatusBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 15 2022, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Will the pods create lasting connections on Season 2 of Love Is Blind? Only time will tell. The hit show puts the concept of dating for marriage to the test without singles ever seeing each other. With so many people craving to be understood for who they are, it’s natural to think that the show will reap tangible results. At least that’s what Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones were expecting.
As viewers watched the pair have conversations about family life, future expectations, and trauma, most people banked on the pair making it to the end. However, things quickly changed once Jarrette’s connection with Mallory Zapata became stronger than his bond with Iyanna. However, after a talk that revealed painful truths, Iyanna and Jarrette went on to get engaged. But, are they still together? Here’s the tea.
Iyanna and Jarrette’s relationship status is currently unknown.
It appears that both Iyanna and Jarrette have been following protocols of Love Is Blind. While all engaged couples are typically bound by contract to not reveal their relationship status on social media as the show airs, it’s pretty hard to decipher who’s still an item. And in the case of Iyanna and Jarrette, they’ve left us stumped.
What we do know is that they appear to be on cordial terms at the least. Both Iyanna and Jarrette currently follow each other on Instagram; however, neither party has liked the other's posts. But, they simply may be following one another because of a possible clause in their contracts.
We can imagine that things between the pair may be shaky, especially since the true nature of Jarrette’s connection with Mallory is available for all to see. During Jarrette’s proposal to Iyanna, he repeatedly said that Mallory’s rejection gave him the “validation” he needed to go all in on his relationship with Iyanna.
Naturally, this caused many people to believe that Iyanna was a second choice. E even though Jarrette assured Iyanna that it wasn't the case, we have a feeling that her initial feelings were more than warranted.
Not to mention, after Jarrette’s highly inappropriate conversation with Mallory at the couples meet-up in Mexico, Iyanna may be second-guessing where she stands with him.
‘Love Is Blind’ fans want Iyanna to dump Jarrette immediately.
There’s nothing like camaraderie on Twitter! As social media users took to their devices to share their feelings about Iyanna and Jarrette, the general consensus I was that she needs to drop him like a sack of potatoes.
For many people, it’s clear as day that Iyanna is Jarrette’s second choice. Others also pointed out that Iyanna is wearing the gold engagement ring meant for Mallory, which is sickening in itself.
Love Is Blind Season 1 taught us that anything can happen, all the way up to the season finale. Couples may decided to go their separate ways, while others may decide to strictly date post-show. So, anything can happen between Iyanna and Jarrette.
However, everyone deserves real love and a person that will always choose them and only them. We want the best for all parties involved, but our girl Iyanna is too sweet to be a backup. Will Iyanna walk away from Jarrette in the end and choose herself? Social media users hope so.
Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.