Jessica From 'Love Is Blind' Found Love With Someone Who's Not Mark or Barnett

Jessica From 'Love Is Blind' Found Love With Someone Who's Not Mark or BarnettBy Jamie Lerner
Jul. 29 2021, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
With the release of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, we’re all looking for updates on how the original cast is doing now. One of the most memorable personalities from Love Is Blind's debut season is Jessica Batten, who leaves the bubble with Mark but ultimately decides not to say “I do.”
Part of our favorite Jessica drama deals with her love triangle between Mark and Barnett: After seeing what Barnett looks like, Jessica feels like she made the wrong decision and goes head-to-head with Barnett’s now-wife Amber. But it seems like our girl Jessica has finally found some peace and love with a new boyfriend. So, who is her new beau?
Jessica Batten from ‘Love Is Blind’ has a new boyfriend now.
After Love Is Blind finished airing, Jessica decided to make a major life change and move to California from her home in Atlanta, Ga. Rumors began to emerge from Instagram users that Mark was “sleeping with MULTIPLE women” while still filming Love Is Blind, and Jessica reportedly tried to get out of filming because she was aware of at least one of these other women.
So, when the show finished, Jessica knew she needed to start over and make a change. “After I left the altar, I didn’t date for a very long time,” Jessica shares in the Love Is Blind: After the Altar reunion. “I wanted to take my time and memorialize the experience that I just went through.”
But in July 2020, Jessica went public with her new beau on Instagram. They met biking the day before the COVID-19 lockdown in California in March 2020.
‘Love Is Blind’ star Jessica’s new boyfriend is an age-appropriate doctor.
One thing we’ll never forget from Love Is Blind is Jessica remarking on being 10 years older than Mark (over and over and over again). So it’s a breath of fresh air for us (and likely for Jessica) that her new boyfriend, Dr. Benjamin McGrath, is much closer to her in age. Ben also has two kids from a previous relationship.
Jessica and Ben appear to be very happy together. Both share frequent lovey-dovey posts on Instagram with each other and with Ben’s two kids. For work, Ben is an ankle and foot surgeon, and he often posts fun (or gross, depending on how you look at it) pics from his job on social media.
Jessica and her new boyfriend have been together for about a year and a half.
Although Dr. Ben is nowhere to be seen at the Love Is Blind reunion, Jessica shares some details about her life with him. She explains on the special that they’ve been dating for about seven months, and since we know that the couple met in March 2020, that means that the reunion filmed around October or November 2020.
Now that it’s summer 2021 and Dr. Ben and Jessica are still going strong, it looks like they’ve been together for over a year and a half. They’ve shared posts saying they quarantined together, and not only survived, but “thrived.”
Jessica also seems to be in a much better place than she was during Love Is Blind. Say what you will about Jessica, but there’s no denying that she was wholly dedicated to finding love, so we’re happy that she did!
Love Is Blind: After the Altar is now available to stream on Netflix.