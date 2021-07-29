Jessica From 'Love Is Blind' Found Love With Someone Who's Not Mark or Barnett

Although Dr. Ben is nowhere to be seen at the Love Is Blind reunion, Jessica shares some details about her life with him. She explains on the special that they’ve been dating for about seven months, and since we know that the couple met in March 2020, that means that the reunion filmed around October or November 2020.

Now that it’s summer 2021 and Dr. Ben and Jessica are still going strong, it looks like they’ve been together for over a year and a half. They’ve shared posts saying they quarantined together, and not only survived, but “thrived.”

Jessica also seems to be in a much better place than she was during Love Is Blind. Say what you will about Jessica, but there’s no denying that she was wholly dedicated to finding love, so we’re happy that she did!

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is now available to stream on Netflix.