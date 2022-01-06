'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' Has a One-of-a-Kind Premise — When Is the Season Finale?

The original series, which premiered in 2003, saw 20 women pitted against each other for the affections of one guy whom they all falsely thought was a millionaire. If the final woman at the end chose to stay with him anyway after the big twist was revealed, the couple would end up sharing prize money.

This time around, there are 20 women and two men. It might seem like there's a lot less pressure, but the contestants will have to make the tough decision of choosing the right man for them and deciding if love is more important than wealth. It's a whole thing.