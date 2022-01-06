'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' Has a One-of-a-Kind Premise — When Is the Season Finale?By Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 6 2022, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
The original Joe Millionaire series lasted for two seasons and a total of 18 episodes. That's not very much by today's standards, but viewers ate each episode up with enthusiasm. Now, people want to know what to expect from the reboot title Joe Millionaire: For River or Poorer and when the season finale airs.
Even though we aren't really thinking endgame yet as the dual male leads get to know the women vying for their hearts, it's nice to know when decisions are made and the secrets are revealed. Because, like the original series in the franchise, the men, Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers, are deceiving the women. Only one of them is truly a millionaire, and none of the women knows which man is the pauper, as it were.
When is the 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' finale air date?
There are TV listings for nine episodes right now. If no more episodes are added to Fox's schedule and the series follows the same amount of episodes as the original, then the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer finale will air on Feb. 24, 2022. That could change, especially if more episodes are added on top of the ones already listed.
But for now, we can assume Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer lasts almost two months. That's enough time to figure out if one of the two leads, Steven and Kurt, found their perfect brides-to-be, right?
By comparison, the typical Bachelor season lasts 12 episodes. At a potential nine episodes, the Joe Millionaire reboot isn't off by much.
The 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' is made up of hopeful women looking for love.
The original series, which premiered in 2003, saw 20 women pitted against each other for the affections of one guy whom they all falsely thought was a millionaire. If the final woman at the end chose to stay with him anyway after the big twist was revealed, the couple would end up sharing prize money.
This time around, there are 20 women and two men. It might seem like there's a lot less pressure, but the contestants will have to make the tough decision of choosing the right man for them and deciding if love is more important than wealth. It's a whole thing.
Do the women on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' know about the twist?
The trailer for Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer says the women aren't aware which man is rich and which one isn't. But it's not totally clear if the women know that one isn't who he says he is. For now, it looks like the contestants are led to believe the men are wealthy and looking for love. And while the latter may be true, both men aren't exactly dripping in diamonds.
The show's official description reads, "Women from across the country are in search of love on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, a fresh twist on one of the most-watched dating shows in reality history. The new series features two incredible single men … with one huge difference. One's a millionaire, and the other is definitely not."
It's the twist you never knew you needed in a show that's already sure to be dramatic enough. Think The Bachelor meets the "expect the unexpected" nature of Big Brother.
It's sure to be a wild ride, so let's hope it gets the amount of praise needed to pave the way for more seasons that don't take almost 20 years to premiere.
Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.