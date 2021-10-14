Jonah Hill Pleads With the Internet to Stop Commenting on His Body Completely — "Good or Bad"

Friends, Jonah Hill is tired. The Oscar-nominated actor, writer, and director is mentally exhausted by the media and the public's obsession with his body, which is frequently pointed out to be ever-changing. Everyone's bodies evolve throughout different eras of life, but when you're as famous as the Superbad star, the scrutiny is only amplified.

A viral 2017 tweet surrounding Jonah's fluctuating size, which has since been deleted, read, "I'm convinced there are multiple clones of Jonah Hill in all shapes and sizes, all roaming the world at one time." Perhaps it was funny, even lighthearted, at the time, but when it comes down to it, Jonah has been hurt by any and all comments regarding his body and weight. The Mid90s director has had enough, and he finally addressed his feelings on the issue via Instagram.

Roles in beloved comedies like 2005's The 40-Year-Old Virgin and 2007's Superbad, which saw him as the penis-drawing protagonist, shot Jonah Hill into superstardom. Without being crude, Jonah was obviously a bit heavier back then, and when you're a heavier-set actor, the entertainment industry often typecasts you as "the funny friend."

This constantly happens with women too, like Melissa McCarthy in 2011's Bridesmaids, for instance. Jonah has played a slew of those roles.

We will point out that Jonah's character of Seth is implied to "get the girl," aka Jules, played by Emma Stone, at the end of Superbad, so that's a win. But of course, typecasting is often harmful and devaluing.

Though considering's Jonah's career has blossomed over the years, he's mostly escaped the "funny friend" trope.