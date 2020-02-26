We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Justin Timberlake's New Music Will Get You Pumped for 'Trolls World Tour'

If it seems like it's been a while since the world has been graced with a new album from Justin Timberlake, then you would be correct. His most recent album, "Man of the Woods," was released back in 2018. That doesn't mean JT has been sitting around doing nothing this whole time. In fact, Justin just dropped new music ahead of the Trolls World Tour movie.

The sequel to the 2016 hit Trolls hits theaters on April 17, and Justin will be reprising his role as the voice of Branch. To get fans excited about the film, a track from the Trolls World Tour soundtrack has been released. The song — which was written by Justin and the movie's producer Ludwig Göransson — is performed by SZA and Justin.