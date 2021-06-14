Kevin Durant's Bodyguard Is Banned From the Rest of the Games in This Series

Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kevin Durant has been in the news a lot lately. He was fined by the NBA in April 2021, and some people think he went on a date with social media personality Lana Rhoades that she called "boring." Now, it's not him in the news necessarily, but his bodyguard.

This time, Kevin's personal bodyguard, Antjuan Lambert, was suspended after he got into a physical altercation with another player on the court. But what exactly happened? It turns out that Antjuan is also a Nets security official, and he has now been banned from the remaining series games in Milwaukee and even the games in Brooklyn, according to Yahoo Sports .

The Nets have not released a statement on what happened, but Bucks forward Bobby Portis gave his opinion. "It’s kind of crazy that he just attacked P.J. and pushed him specifically," he said, per The Athletic . "Most of the time, team security comes in and gets in between everybody, so [he] probably did cross the boundaries with that."

This whole thing started during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on June 10, 2021. In the third quarter, Kevin and Bucks forward P.J. Tucker ended up having a conversation after he fouled Kevin. The two then began getting physical and more players got involved. Before things could escalate further, Antjuan jumped into the mix and shoved P.J. The whole thing was caught on video .

Antjuan Lambert has been banned from the court.

Even though it didn't release a statement, the NBA reportedly didn't like what Antjuan did on the court and swiftly took action. NBA writer for ESPN Tim Bontemps tweeted that Antjuan was banned from this series of Milwaukee games.

"A league spokesperson said that the Nets security official who made contact with PJ Tucker during Game 3 will not work any remaining games of this series in Milwaukee, and won’t be assigned to the court in Brooklyn during the remainder of the Eastern Conference semifinal," Tim tweeted.

Bucks player Jrue Holiday also commented. According to New York Post, he initially said that he guessed Antjuan was just doing his job. But then he said P.J. was pushed "hard" during the altercation. "He bumped Tuck kinda hard, though," he said. "I don’t know if he’s supposed to do that. I think when it comes down to it I’m here to play basketball and that’s not something I’m gonna worry about. I like the chippiness and the talking of KD and Tuck. I’m gonna back Tuck every time."