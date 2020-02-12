We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Bravo

Leah McSweeney Called Her 'RHONY' Co-Stars "Hot Messes"

By

Though we'll likely never get over the unexpected departure of Bethenny Frankel from The Real Housewives of New York City, the Season 12 trailer is getting us through the bouts of crying over missing the reality star. 

Leah McSweeney is the newest "housewife" to hold the golden apple on the hit Bravo show, and based on the teaser trailer, she'll fill Bethenny's void quite nicely. 

While we hope that Leah takes tips from past seasons  — like being okay with taking the fish room in Dorinda's Berkshires house, not trying to go out with Ramona, and not saying "life is a cabaret" like LuAnn — we have a feeling that she'll be stirring it up on the show.

So who is Leah McSweeney from RHONY? Read on to find out more about the newest RHONY star and who she's reportedly getting along with from the cast. 