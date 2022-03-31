'Morbius' Offers Two of the Most Random Post-Credits Scenes Ever (SPOILERS)

Now, one may assume that the film couldn't get any worse, right? Well, when it comes to Morbius, it can – and it does. Following the nearly two-hour origin story, Sony offers viewers two brief post-credits scenes that provide hints regarding the future of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Unfortunately, they are the worst post-credits scenes ever seen, with many stating Sony "saved the worst for last."

Yikes! What's so bad about the Morbius post-credits scenes? Keep reading to find out.