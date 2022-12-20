Fear Him, if You Dare! When and Where Is 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Streaming?

Clearly, there's something about a sassy anthropomorphic orange cat donning a showy pair of black boots and wielding a sword that resonates with children. And perhaps the comedy of Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas voicing said feline is what attracts adults.

Known for his performance inThe Mask of Zorro (which surely is not a coincidence), the Spanish star has voiced the legendary Puss in Boots ever since his explosive first appearance in 2004's Shrek 2 — which offers a god-tier cinematic experience, but that's besides the point.