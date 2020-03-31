Ryan Cameron and Hannah Brown Demonstrate Impeccable Dance Moves in New TikTok

Many will recognize Ryan Cameron as the handsome young man demonstrating exceptional dance moves in some of the finest TikToks posted by The Quarantine Crew.

The 24-year-old Florida Atlantic University freshman entered the spotlight in mid March — after he, his brother, Tyler, Hannah Brown, Kate Dooley, and the like started shooting short clips in a bid to entertain themselves while quarantining in Jupiter, Fla. So, what else should we know about Ryan?