Legendary 'Little Mermaid' Actor Samuel E. Wright Has Died at Age 74

Most recognizable as the voice of Sebastian the Crab in Disney's The Little Mermaid, actor Samuel E. Wright has passed away at the age of 74. In addition to his Disney work, Samuel starred on Broadway, most notably in the original Broadway casts of Jesus Christ Superstar in 1971 and The Lion King (in which he played Mufasa) in 1997. He was nominated for a Tony Award twice, once for his role in The Tap Dance Kid and once for The Lion King.

Fans of the iconic actor are wondering what caused his death. Here's everything we know about Samuel E. Wright so far.