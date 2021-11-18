Will There Be a Season 2 of Dan Brown's 'The Lost Symbol'? Here's What We Know

Will There Be a Season 2 of Dan Brown's 'The Lost Symbol'? Here's What We KnowBy Anna Garrison
Nov. 18 2021, Published 5:52 p.m. ET
Chances are, you're probably familiar with author Dan Brown's work, even if you've never seen Peacock's new drama The Lost Symbol. The 10-episode first season of the show is based on the 2009 book of the same name that serves as a part of the Robert Langdon series. Other books in the series that have been turned into live-action films include The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno.
Based on the book's popularity, one would think the TV show would be a smashing success. However, fans are concerned after noticing the show hasn't been renewed for a second season yet. So, will there be a second season of The Lost Symbol? Read on for our investigation.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Lost Symbol'?
Critical reception of The Lost Symbol could be described as lukewarm at best, with The Hollywood Reporter praising the show for its faithful adaptation but insisting the plot always hinges on Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman) "mansplaining." Although Robert is a frequent traveler racing against life-and-death stakes, the review also suggests there's a lack of action that would be otherwise expected in a thriller.
Another review by IndieWire says that at least within the first three episodes, the exposition is almost overwhelming, and with so much to be deciphered, it's hard to follow the actual plot of the show. Viewers appear to agree with this assessment, and Rotten Tomatoes has the show with a 55 percent approval rating from critics with a 61 percent approval from audiences.
Although the reception was only so-so, there's still a chance the show could be saved by fans who enjoy Dan Brown's works. The DaVinci Code sparked waves across the pop culture stratosphere for its fictional conspiracy about Jesus taking a wife and having children. In 2021, it's hard to make an argument that the world needs more conspiracy theories to latch on to, but Dan Brown fans might enjoy the dedication to a faithful adaptation that doesn't always happen when books leap to TV.
Episodes of 'The Lost Symbol' will air a "linear sampling."
In a surprise twist, Deadline revealed on Nov. 1, 2021, that The Lost Symbol would air on television on Nov. 8, 2021. A "linear sampling" for the show was ordered, meaning episodes could begin to air now on television beginning with the pilot. The outlet also revealed that The Lost Symbol was initially designed to air on television as a show titled Langdon but was revised and sent to Peacock instead.
Despite critic reviews, the show has reportedly performed well on the streamer, and Peacock is preparing to greenlight a second season. Perhaps this sampling on television is to test the waters for a greater viewership before a second season announcement? We wouldn't be surprised.
The Lost Symbol is currently streaming on Peacock.