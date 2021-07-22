'Sexy Beasts' Might Have Brought Together at Least Two Stars — Where Are the Couples Now?

Would you consider dating a person clad head-to-toe in state-of-the-art prosthetics? For the group of sexy singles appearing on Netflix's latest reality TV show, Sexy Beasts, the answer was simple: yes.

Building on an unusual premise, the six-episode-long TV show encourages contestants to focus on their prospective partner's personality. Hence, everyone is required to wear eccentric costumes. So, does the method work? Which couples are still together?