Are Sharron and Rhonda Still Together? 'Too Hot to Handle' Fans Aren't So Sure

What would you do if you found yourself confined in a luxury villa with the hottest people to have ever walked on the face of the earth — only to be told that no touching is allowed?

That's the dilemma the 14 contestants of Too Hot to Handle had to face. The Netflix reality show called on participants to forge deeper emotional connections if they wanted to win the whopping $100,000 price.

How many couples ended up staying together after the shooting? Where are Sharron and Rhonda now?