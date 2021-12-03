The holiday seasons mean plenty of things. There's lighting the menorah for Hannukah, hectic shopping sprees, and of course, Christmas lights everywhere! Whether you love them or get blinded by them, there are always some fantastic displays of Christmas lights and decorations adorning people's houses. And no one celebrates the spectacle of Christmas lights quite like The Great Christmas Light Fight.In ABC's reality show competition, a series of families or teams create the most elaborate Christmas light display they can muster. Each set-up is judged by its use of lights, overall design, and how well it embodies the Christmas spirit (whatever that means). After each entry is reviewed, a winner is chosen, and the victors get to go home with a holiday trophy and a $50,000 grand prize.\n\nIf you ever thought to yourself, "Hey, we can definitely do that," then here's how you can get your chance.Here's how to apply for 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.'It might surprise you to know that the application form for The Great Christmas Light Fight is right up online on their official website. Christmas enthusiasts are encouraged to try and apply to show off their stuff. You can even nominate your neighbors! Families and groups can apply, but businesses, parks, and community organizers can also send in their submissions for the heavyweight competitions.Each year around the holidays, they offer a list of things they're looking for in contestants' entries. These can include decoration themes, original DIY, or elaborate synchronized light shows. They also keep an eye out for showstopping new technology as well as personal quirks to make your submission stand out.Once you have your ideas set up, it's time to make it formal. The site includes a submission form for you and your teammates that asks you to fill out pertinent information like names, addresses, and where your display is. You can mail it in, but you can also submit a Google Form with the same information. Once you fill out the questionnaire, you're almost done. You just need to make sure you prepare a video submission to go with it as well!As a Christmas light competition, the video submission is probably the most important aspect of your application. After all, you've got to show The Great Christmas Light Fight that you've got the goods. According to the site, the best results videos will have a team intro to introduce your team members. Names and ages of every participant are encouraged. Then, of course, comes video footage of your display. Wide shots of your display would probably be best. You can even use your phone for video.Once you've submitted all of that, all that's left is to wait and see if you get accepted. The site also tells you which season you'll be applying for. Good luck trying to enter the Light Fight, and Happy Holidays!\n\nThe Great Christmas Light Fight airs every holiday season on ABC. The Season 9 finale airs Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.