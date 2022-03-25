The Post-Credit Scene in 'The Lost City' Reveals the Shocking Resurrection of [SPOILER]

Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) is a romance novelist disillusioned with love after the loss of her husband. However, on an ill-fated book tour, the reclusive author gets kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), a billionaire who wants Loretta to help him find a treasure in a lost city that happens to exist in Loretta's books.

Alan (Channing Tatum), Loretta's less-than-bright cover model, then decides to prove himself as a real-life hero by attempting to save Loretta with some help from his meditation guru, Jack (Brad Pitt).