Netflix's 'The Ultimatum' Might Fill Your 'Love Is Blind' Void

The series, which was announced at the end of the reunion, is like Married at First Sight meets Temptation Island. Love Is Blind hosts (and spouses) Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be featured on The Ultimatum in a similar capacity.

While Love Is Blind centers around singletons as they connect without seeing one another in the pods, the new series focuses on already-existing couples who can't agree on a timeline for marriage.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the new reality series, including the premiese, the cast, and the release date.