A Wild Theory Suggests the Miami Dolphins Are to Blame for Tom Brady's Divorce

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart," Gisele wrote on her Instagram story. "While it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always." OK, we're not crying; we're simply having an allergic reaction to feelings.

Although most assume their divorce is due to Tom's decision to un-retire from the NFL, a wild theory recently emerged and suggested the Miami Dolphins are to blame. Wait, what? Keep reading for all the known details.