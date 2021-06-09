Clay Travis's Career Is Far From Over — Here's What He's Doing Post–Fox Sports

Clay may be known to fans as the voice of OutKick the Coverage, which aired on Fox Sports Radio from 6:00 a.m to 9:00 a.m EST daily, but his career is changing. Although sports were largely his focus, Clay made it clear through his radio show that he is a conservative, and has discussed his political leanings in depth both on the show and in other public appearances. As such, he has made the decision to shift to being a political commentator.

"As I looked at the data during 2020, the story it told me was clear. As much as people might enjoy my sports opinions, they loved even more when I talked about issues that were, frankly, far more important than sports," Clay wrote to fans in a blog post explaining his decision to shift from being a sports commentator.

Clay's political leanings and disdain for the likes of cancel culture have made him a popular figure among the conservative community.

He explained in his blog post that sports used to be an escape from politics, but over the last few years the two have become intertwined.