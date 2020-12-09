People Think JoJo Is Permanently Replacing Chris Harrison on 'The Bachelorette'

It's week two of JoJo hosting Season 16 of The Bachelorette, and viewers are starting to wonder if that means she's replacing OG host Chris Harrison for good. And honestly would that really be so bad? It was reported over the summer that Chris Harrison took a break from set to drop his teenage son, Joshua, off at college in Texas. "Tonight this amazing woman answers the call. @joelle_fletcher steps up and helps me out while I 'sneak' away and take care of a lil family business. Thank you my friend!" Chris wrote on Instagram.

Why is Chris Harrison being replaced?

So, Chris Harrison isn't being replaced. This should actually be one of the final episodes JoJo subs in for Chris while he quarantines. Since he dropped his son Joshua off at college, potentially exposing himself to, you know, thousands of college kids and parents, ABC made him re-quarantine for two weeks. However, this doesn't mean JoJo is hosting The Bachelorette forever, or even the rest of this season. Chris has made no announcement about leaving the show, and continues to promote The Bachelorette and even the new season of The Bachelor, which starts January 4.

Chris allegedly wasn't a fan of being re-quarantined in Palm Springs, but we're happy the network made that call. “The moment he got back, Chris was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine. The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling. But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college," a source told Us Weekly. The source also confirmed he'll be back for the last few episodes.

The Bachelorette was filmed at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, where all contestants and crew members had to stay put until filming was done. Anyone involved with The Bachelorette couldn't leave the set, nor could they have visitors. Additionally, everyone quarantined for two weeks and tested for COVID before filming. This was the only way to produce the show safely. So, when Chris left to take his son to school, it made sense that he'd have to quarantine all over again.

Back in August, Chris posted a photo of himself and Joshua at the dorms, writing, "Just like that he’s gone. Thought dropping the big man off at college @texaschristianuniversity today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement. Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy." For someone who puts family first, it's not crazy that Chris took some time off from The Bachelorette so he could drop his son off at college and say goodbye.

