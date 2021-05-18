Plant Company's Massive Mistake Leads One-Acre of Foliage Dumped at Apartment

Plant Company's Massive Mistake Leads One-Acre of Foliage Dumped at ApartmentBy Mustafa Gatollari
May. 18 2021, Published 6:25 a.m. ET
Online shopping has supplanted brick-and-mortar experiences so much that we're going to refer to retail experiences as just "in-person shopping." And while buying stuff on the internet is infinitely more convenient, it's not without its issues. How many times have you had a package swiped by the porch and stoop thieves? Or when you bought a piece of furniture off Amazon only to discover it was made for dolls?
Or maybe it's a quantity issue? Like a young boy who accidentally ordered $3,000 worth of Spongebob Popsicles that his mother couldn't return. Some argued that maybe she should've secured her purchasing account a little better before letting her 4-year-old buy that many. Nonetheless, she ended up making her money back and then some in spite of her son's accidental ginormous purchase.
But what happens when the onus falls on the company?
That's what went down with Molly Quell when she and her boyfriend ordered some 51 trays of plants for their shed's green roof. However, whoever they purchased the plants from must've made a mistake because instead of loading the trunk with 51 trays, they loaded it with 510 square meters of plants.
To put that in American (aka, correct) measurements, that's 5489.59 square feet.
Yeah.
Molly live-tweeted about the entire incident. She immediately clarified that the mistake fell on the company and that they presumably had proof that they only meant to order 51 trays of plants, not enough to rebuild a post-apocalyptic society and start a greenhouse necessary for the survival of a medium-sized colony of humans.
The truck that was necessary to deliver such a large order was actually so big that it couldn't even fit on their street. To make matters worse, they needed a second truck to fit their whole delivery.
While one delivery driver understands that this situation is kind of sticky, the other just began offloading the product.
Someone from the company had to travel to the site in order to figure out the situation and that's when Molly learned there was someone by the name of Onno who's probably responsible for this mess. (Remember Onno's name).
Tensions obviously began flaring. Drivers were honking and Onno has been accused of being a terrible lover.
Apparently, everyone hates Onno because he's terrible at his job, and he works for the distributor the company gets their supplies from, not the company itself.
A lot of swearing and harsh exchanges of words occurred, most of them geared at Onno.
Even worse is that they discovered the gravel was packed into the truck behind all of the plants that they ordered.
It wasn't Molly and her boyfriend's fault that the company messed up their order, and they still needed their supplies that they paid for at the end of the day, too.
With a vague promise of future doom for Onno out of the way, there was still the question of what was going to happen to the additional plants. Because the first delivery guy wasn't going to bring them back.
So they tried to find neighbors who may want them for free.
Then there was the issue of getting a pallet of plants that was two blocks away to their home. The delivery driver agreed to help them out, but she had to bribe him with some date crumble that looks pretty delicious.
The four extra pallets were left somewhere two blocks away and who knows who came to pick them up. But there was a clue...
And the clue was some obscenities that were shouted at the driver picking up said plants from the company dude dropping off the gravel.
So it could be that they were graced with the Onno's presence during the entire debacle.
People seemed to love the story, even if it was a stressful situation for everyone involved. How do you think you would've handled it?
Honestly, I just want to know what Onno's side of the story is. Here's hoping he hops on Twitter to relay his own version of the "Plant-gate" events.