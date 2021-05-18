Plant Company's Massive Mistake Leads One-Acre of Foliage Dumped at Apartment

Online shopping has supplanted brick-and-mortar experiences so much that we're going to refer to retail experiences as just "in-person shopping." And while buying stuff on the internet is infinitely more convenient, it's not without its issues. How many times have you had a package swiped by the porch and stoop thieves? Or when you bought a piece of furniture off Amazon only to discover it was made for dolls?

Or maybe it's a quantity issue? Like a young boy who accidentally ordered $3,000 worth of Spongebob Popsicles that his mother couldn't return. Some argued that maybe she should've secured her purchasing account a little better before letting her 4-year-old buy that many. Nonetheless, she ended up making her money back and then some in spite of her son's accidental ginormous purchase. But what happens when the onus falls on the company?

That's what went down with Molly Quell when she and her boyfriend ordered some 51 trays of plants for their shed's green roof. However, whoever they purchased the plants from must've made a mistake because instead of loading the trunk with 51 trays, they loaded it with 510 square meters of plants. To put that in American (aka, correct) measurements, that's 5489.59 square feet. Yeah.

Source: Twitter

Molly live-tweeted about the entire incident. She immediately clarified that the mistake fell on the company and that they presumably had proof that they only meant to order 51 trays of plants, not enough to rebuild a post-apocalyptic society and start a greenhouse necessary for the survival of a medium-sized colony of humans.

So, we ordered 51 trays of plants to install on our shed's new green roof.



We just got a phone call from the company.



They are delivering 510 square meters. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

To be clear, this is their fault, not ours. But we have been advised to accept the delivery and the company will come back later today to pick up the remainder. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Before you even ask, I will update with photos when this all goes down. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

The truck that was necessary to deliver such a large order was actually so big that it couldn't even fit on their street. To make matters worse, they needed a second truck to fit their whole delivery.

510 square meters is five times the size of my entire house. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

I've been forbidden from advertising the plants for free in an effort to create the old person's version of Project X. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

The delivery driver just called. The truck is too large for our street. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

While one delivery driver understands that this situation is kind of sticky, the other just began offloading the product. Someone from the company had to travel to the site in order to figure out the situation and that's when Molly learned there was someone by the name of Onno who's probably responsible for this mess. (Remember Onno's name).

Update: There's a second delivery in a second truck.



We've now got two trucks blocking the cross street while everyone tries to work this out. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

One of the delivery drivers, on the phone with the company, has just shouted "Jeetje. Doe normaal Onno."



Should I call the police? — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Tensions obviously began flaring. Drivers were honking and Onno has been accused of being a terrible lover. Apparently, everyone hates Onno because he's terrible at his job, and he works for the distributor the company gets their supplies from, not the company itself.

The other delivery guy has decided to just start unloading.



We're about two blocks from my house. pic.twitter.com/fFWopR3gTh — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Someone from the company has turned up in person. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

A lot of swearing and harsh exchanges of words occurred, most of them geared at Onno. Even worse is that they discovered the gravel was packed into the truck behind all of the plants that they ordered.

The guy from the company (not Onno) is trying to convince the second driver to leave everything on the truck and also get the first guy to stop unloading.



It does not appear to be working. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

It wasn't Molly and her boyfriend's fault that the company messed up their order, and they still needed their supplies that they paid for at the end of the day, too.

Ok at this point I feel bad for Onno. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Traffic has started to back up and some guy, driving a BMW of course, has gotten out to yell at everyone. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

With a vague promise of future doom for Onno out of the way, there was still the question of what was going to happen to the additional plants. Because the first delivery guy wasn't going to bring them back. So they tried to find neighbors who may want them for free.

''EEN STUK IS NIET EEN METER" is a sentence that has been shouted at least a dozen times.



Also the guy from the company just made a disparaging remark about Onno's (in)ability to sexually please his wife. I don't think this is the first time Onno has screwed up. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Breaking News: Onno doesn't work for the company who we purchased the green roof from. Onno works for their distributor.



No one likes Onno. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Then there was the issue of getting a pallet of plants that was two blocks away to their home. The delivery driver agreed to help them out, but she had to bribe him with some date crumble that looks pretty delicious.

Company guy told one of the delivery drivers to "optyfussen" and then apologized to me for swearing. I guess chivalry isn't dead. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Despite having typhus wished upon him, Delivery Driver Two has agreed to not unload the plants and instead bring them back.



(I assume to Onno's desk but I can't be sure.) — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

The four extra pallets were left somewhere two blocks away and who knows who came to pick them up. But there was a clue...

Turns out the gravel we ordered is behind the plants on the truck so they have to offload the plants, take out the gravel, and then put the plants back.



This plan might have just fallen apart. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Guy from the company has offered to go to Hornbach, get us replacement gravel and bring it back rather than having to deal with the plant situation. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Me, drinking my tea: "Sure, cool, whatever."



Bf, an actual genius: "Is there anything else on the truck behind the plants? — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

And the clue was some obscenities that were shouted at the driver picking up said plants from the company dude dropping off the gravel.

Driver Two is leaving, not having offloaded anything. Company Guy says "Tell Onno I'll talk to him later."



Can you pre-report a murder in this country? — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Delivery Guy One won't take back the extra plants. "Dat is onmogelijk" he says. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Company Guy wants to know if we want the extra plants. "Or maybe one of your neighbors wants a green roof too?" — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

So it could be that they were graced with the Onno's presence during the entire debacle.

Bf, who is ENTIRELY too helpful and nice, offers to ask in the neighborhood whatsapp group. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Jfc we have a taker. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Company Guy: "I'm gonna be honest with you. Both of the roofs together only need one pallet. This doesn't really help me." — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

But the neighbor has now decided that she also wants a green roof and will not budge. "You offered, you cannot take it back." — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Also, there's the very small problem of the one single pallet being two blocks from my house. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

People seemed to love the story, even if it was a stressful situation for everyone involved. How do you think you would've handled it?

Should I offer the delivery driver a bribe to move the pallet into my garden? — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

In exchange for some date crumble, the driver has agreed to move the one pallet into our garden. https://t.co/IBhJWbFL4B — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Honestly I've paid higher bribes for less. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

So, we have our plants, the neighbor is also getting a green roof, there's four extra pallets two blocks away and the Company Guy swears he's off to get use replacement gravel. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

I thought this was over and I could go make lunch but instead I hear the bf on the phone:



"WHAT DO YOU MEAN YOU DON'T KNOW HOW TO PICK UP THE PLANTS? YOU ARE A PLANT DELIVERY COMPANY." — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Ok a truck had arrived and the driver has gotten out to look at the plants. Unclear if this is actually a guy from the company though or, idk, someone involved in the plant mafia planning a plant theft. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Ok so this guy just answered the phone "Met Onno."



I mean. Could it be that Onno? — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Honestly, I just want to know what Onno's side of the story is. Here's hoping he hops on Twitter to relay his own version of the "Plant-gate" events.

Goodbye plants, it was nice while it lasted. pic.twitter.com/ePDeuXWUGM — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021

Me: I need to know if this is the Onno.



Bf: What are you going to do? Ask him if he makes a lot of mistakes at work and can't sexually satisfy his wife?



Me: I mean.



Bf: You absolutely cannot do that. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) May 18, 2021