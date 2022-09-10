Did 'The Rings of Power' Introduce a New Sauron Candidate in the Form of Adar?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Episode 3 on Prime Video.

The hunt for Sauron continues in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3. Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) has been captured by the orcs. They force the elf or other captors into slave labor.

As Arondir does his best to survive, he hears a name that the orcs revere — Adar.