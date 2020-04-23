Alex Trebek Is Getting Called out — and Praised — for Calling a Contestant a "Loser"

In a 2016 episode of Jeopardy!, contestant Susan Cole was asked to explain her favorite kind of music, after Alex said that it "doesn't sound like fun."

"I think it's very fun," Susan said. "It's called Nerdcore Hip Hop. It's people who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love: video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners. It's really catchy and fun."

Alex's response? "Losers, in other words."