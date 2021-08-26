'Motel Makeover' Star April Brown Quit Her PR Job to Become a Motelier

Netflix's latest series takes renovation makeovers to a new level. Instead of updating a home or a person's look, best friends and business partners April Brown and Sarah Sklash are taking on an outdated Ontario motel in Motel Makeover.

Prior to the show, the two took on The June Motel in Prince Edward County. By creating Instagram-worthy photo spots and freshening up the interior of the space, the ladies were able to rent out rooms at premium prices.