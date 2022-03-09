'Siesta Key' Fans Will Finally Learn What Caused Sam and Juliette to Call It Quits

'Siesta Key' Fans Will Finally Learn What Caused Sam and Juliette to Call It QuitsBy Toni Sutton
Mar. 9 2022, Published 9:10 a.m. ET
Your guilty pleasure is back, beaches! (LOL, I hope that joke goes over as well as it did in my head). Siesta Key is returning for what will totally be a hot and juicy second half of Season 4. The show's description reads, "This season is about growing up, finding yourself, and deciding who you want to hold close ... and who you’ve outgrown. With so much change in their lives, will these friends sink or swim?”
MTV has released a trailer for all that drama that’s going down in Season 4, and there’s no surprise that Juliette Porter and Sam Logan's issues will take center stage. From the teaser, it appears fans will get to see how Sam and Juliette’s romance unravels in front of the cameras.
In the clip, Sam says, “She was doing exactly what I was doing, just hiding it and lying about it." Meanwhile, Juliette later tells Sam, “I’m sorry that I hurt you, but am I sorry for doing what I need to do for myself? No.” All the signs point to them breaking up during the season. But we have to wonder, are they together today?
Are Sam Logan and Juliette Porter from 'Siesta Key' still together?
Siesta Key starlet Juliette Porter was so happy to be joined by boyfriend Sam Logan during his MTV debut on Season 4. Ahead of the premiere in May 2021, she told Life & Style that she was excited for viewers to see her relationship with Sam and that it was different from any of her past romances. The reality star said, "I love my boyfriend, Sam. He's amazing. And he's a great addition to our cast."
Unfortunately, Sam and Juliette are not still together. After being together for less than two years, the two decided to break up. So what went wrong? Sam and Juliette have been pretty tight-lipped about what went down. Juliette's friend Serena Kerrigan, who was seen in Season 4, told The Sun, "They ended because he's ready to settle down, and I don't think she should. It's difficult when that happens."
Is that why they're no longer together? Who knows! We can't wait until the second half of Season 4 begins so we can find out why Sam and Juliette broke up in the first place.
Did Juliette cheat on Sam?
Even though in the trailer Juliette and Sam bicker and accuse each other of cheating doesn't mean that's what actually happened. When the 30-year-old took to Instagram last year to confirm that he and Juliette were no longer together, fans quickly had questions about what happened. Per People, when a commenter criticized his ex, insinuating that it was her fault the relationship ended, Sam came to Juliette's defense.
He wrote, "She's an amazing person. Some things just don't work out, and being in the public eye def doesn't help." So despite rumors about Juliette allegedly cheating, it appears that they are just that and nothing else.
Tune in to Season 4 of Siesta Key to see how Sam and Juliette's relationship went south.
New episodes of Siesta Key airs Thursdays beginning March 10 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.