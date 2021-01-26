How Scott Disick Really Feels About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Dating

As anyone who's ever watched a single episode of Keeping up with The Kardashians could tell you, the topic of the sisters' love lives is a prevalent storyline carried from episode to episode. Now, despite being in a post-Kardashian reality show world, the interest surrounding the ladies' love lives is still as viral as ever, exemplified by the highly talked-about news of Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker beginning a new relationship together.

But, as details of this budding couple emerge, the same question is raised as with every other relationship since their split: how Scott Disick will play a role in Kourtney's life moving forward. So, are he and Travis friendly despite their romantic lines crossing? Furthermore, how does the father of her children fit into the picture as things with Travis get more serious? Here's what we know so far.

Scott has been seen most recently ringing in the new year with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin while on vacation in Mexico. The same source for the publication explained that his relationship with the young model is going strong, "[Scott is] still dating Amelia and having fun with her."

“Scott hasn't been reacting much to Kourtney and Travis dating," the source explained of Scott's take on the new relationship. "It's always a bit of an adjustment when one of them is dating someone new, but at the end of the day, he obviously wants Kourtney to be happy and they're focused on co-parenting together."

It appears as though Kourtney's past and current lovers aren't intertwined in any way more than their shared interest in her. According to a source for Entertainment Tonight , the two men have no prior affiliation to one another, but Travis and Kourtney on the other hand have a years-long friendship that has now culminated in their newfound relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship has been a long time in the making.

Besides literally living on the same block, Kourtney and Travis have been close friends for quite a few years, with the latter seemingly bearing feelings for the reality television star and biding his time until the moment was right to act on them.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

"Kourtney’s family is super supportive of the relationship and loves Travis," the source for ET added, going on to mention that, "He has been a family friend for such a long time and Kourtney has been single for a while, so they're all very happy for her and think this is the healthiest relationship that she could be in."