Shanique and Randall Entered 'The Ultimatum' As a Couple — But Did They Leave As One?

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On calls on six couples to reassess their relationship by spending some time with other people.

Shanique and Randall, April and Jake, Rae and Zay, Madlyn and Colby, Alexis and Hunter, and Lauren and Nathan agreed to join the reality show on Netflix to learn whether their love is strong enough. Are Shanique and Randall still together?