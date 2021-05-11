The Roloffs and Duggar Families Have Both Spent More Than a Decade on TLC

One reason that fans seem to think the Duggars and the Roloffs are friends has to do with both families' Christian beliefs. As most Duggar fans know, the family leans heavily on its convictions regarding modesty and traditional gender roles within families. Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have shared their own religious views on social media as well.

My dream for reality tv is that the Duggars (19 kids and Counting) and the Roloffs (Little People, Big World) go on wife swap together.

In fact, Audrey and Jeremy have dedicated part of their lives to encouraging other young couples to beat the statistics of divorce by following some Christian beliefs and incorporating them into their marriages.

But at both families' cores, their religious beliefs are not all the same. And, aside from having religious ties and being on reality TV, the Roloffs and the Duggars don't have much else in common. It still hasn't stopped both fan bases from wondering, though.