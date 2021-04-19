Will There Be a Season 2 of 'The Baker and the Beauty' Coming to Netflix?By Sara Belcher
Apr. 19 2021, Published 7:53 p.m. ET
ABC's The Baker and the Beauty follows baker Daniel Garcia as he works at his Cuban family's bakery before meeting his love interest, international superstar Noa Hamilton. The couple's romance takes off, thrusting both of them into the spotlight that Noa has made for herself — and creating conflict in the pair's relationship.
The comedy-drama featured talent from Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley and was recently added to Netflix's library.
Now, the show has found success among Netflix viewers, who have gobbled up all of the first season's nine episodes. But what is next for the show? Will there be a Season 2 coming to ABC or Netflix anytime soon? Here's what we know.
'The Baker and the Beauty' was canceled after only one season.
The romantic comedy-drama originally premiered on ABC with hour-long weekly episodes, airing from April 13 until June 1, 2020. The show, which was largely based on the Israeli series The Beauty and the Baker, did not see a strong first season and was canceled by the network after the June 1 season finale aired.
According to Deadline, the show was initially billed as part of the network's plan to add more "comfort-food fare" for viewers to watch during the COVID-19 pandemic, though it didn't meet expectations.
The show was reportedly one of ABC's lowest-rated series, never rating above a 0.5. That being said, while it didn't do well with Nielsen ratings, it did fare well on Rotten Tomatoes, getting an 88 percent from critics and a 91 percent from the audience.
But unfortunately, there will not be a second season of the show airing on ABC anytime in the near future due to the network's cancellation of the show.
A show with no publicity that so few heard of. Thank you to all our fans pic.twitter.com/vxD6Ltxbdu— Dean Georgaris (@DeanGeorgaris) April 19, 2021
Will there be a Season 2 on Netflix?
Sometimes, a show finds a new audience when it makes its way to a streaming service, and that's exactly what happened to The Baker and the Beauty. The show is one of the Top 10 shows in the U.S. on the streaming service at this time, and cast member Dean Georgaris shared the news on Twitter.
"A show with no publicity that so few heard of. Thank you to all our fans," he captioned a screenshot of the title's ranking on Netflix.
Viewers have been applauding the title for its Latinx representation, and now they want a second season.
"I'm watching a series on Netflix, The Baker and the Beauty, and they already play the songs 'She Loves Control' and 'Easy' from Camila, the story is about a Cuban family who has a bakery store, and it’s like a romantic telenovela," one Twitter user wrote.
"I think @ABCNetwork needs to reconsider Season 2 of The Baker and the Beauty. I liked it a lot," another said.
While ABC has not renewed the show for another season, some hope Netflix will pick the title up for Season 2. At this time, Netflix has not announced plans to pick the series up and continue it, though it's possible that could be in the show's future based on the interest in it online.