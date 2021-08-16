Where Was 'Beckett' Filmed? The Netflix Thriller Was Shot Entirely in This Country!

According to the Netflix description, Beckett (played by John David Washington ), who is vacationing in Greece with his girlfriend, "becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy."

Though the suspenseful film takes place in Greece, was it really filmed in the European country? Keep reading to find out more about Beckett's filming locations.

Netflix's 'Beckett' was shot in Greece — details on the different filming locations.

Beckett was shot entirely in Greece, particularly in the capital city of Athens, in 2019. One location in the old city that viewers may recognize is the "Two, Hands" mural by artist Pavlos Tsakonas, which can be found near Omonia Square. Though part of the film was shot in Athens, director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino also wanted to explore "lesser-known areas."

“My collaborator Stefanos Koutsardakis was key in showing me ... lesser-known areas and guided me through the culture," he said in a press release. “The movie is shot in so many different locations. We barely shot two days in the same place, so the local crew was key in helping us understand how to portray them truthfully and specifically."

The train sequence in Beckett was shot on-location at the Trikala railway station, which is located in the northwestern part of Greece. Other towns that were used as the backdrop for the film include Tsepelovo, Metsovo, Delphi, and the Vikos Gorge in the Pindus Mountains of northern Greece.

Beckett's director, Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, opened up to Collider about how the location of the film is at the forefront of the story. "To me that was central, finding a very strong sense of place and realism," he told the outlet. "It would inform the tone in a very important way, in my opinion. So after the decision of setting the film in Greece, I traveled around all of mainland Greece."

Ferdinando explained that he avoided shooting on the Greek islands and decided to strictly shoot on the mainland. Additionally, he adapted the story to the places he was shooting.

"When you're running for your life and people are chasing you, it seems only fair that everything that's in your way becomes relevant to the outcome," he said. "So, of course, it was interesting to find, OK, we put a river here, a train there, and all those things were inspired by driving around literally and finding the best sort of sequences to put together."