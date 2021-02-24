Here's Why People Are Saying the Netflix Series 'Behind Her Eyes' Is Homophobic

This brings us to the issue at hand: People are calling out Behind Her Eyes for being both homophobic and transphobic. If you're scratching your head, wondering what part of the series, specifically, was in the wrong, just look to the twist ending. It turned Rob into a problematic character trope called the "Depraved Homosexual," according to TVTropes.org .

Behind Her Eyes was an excellent show if you don’t watch the end Not that the twist was bad or anything, just that it was uncomfortably homophobic/transphobic

In other words, the character is willing to kill someone in their desperation to win over a straight man, which reinforces the ridiculous idea that all gay men are predatory.

Not to mention, Behind Her Eyes features a serial killer who is quite literally a man trapped in a woman's body. And although Rob isn't actually transgender, character portrayals like Rob's can affect how people view trans people in real life.

I ended up watching Behind Her Eyes because I was like alright neat I like psychological thrillers, but the last episode and twist/reveal just ended up being homophobic and transphobic

Basically, there's this longstanding tradition in media of depicting trans characters as evil people who are pretending in order to lure straight, cis characters into their plot.

Whether or not this was intentional, the twist ending in Behind Her Eyes reinforces these harmful ideas by turning the queer character, Rob, into an evil imposter and through David getting manipulated into having sex with someone lying about who they really are.