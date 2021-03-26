Jessica Walter Died at Age 80, but the Spirit of Lucille Bluth Lives on — Here's a Look at Some of Her Best Moments

When the Migos wrote “Bad and Bougie,” I’m pretty sure they had Arrested Development’s Lucille Bluth in mind. Played by the late Jessica Walter , Lucille was the unconventional matriarch we didn’t know that we needed, and now that she’s gone, we’re reflecting on some of her best moments on Arrested Development .

The Play Misty for Me actress, whose cause of death was unspecified, died in her bed at 80 years old on March 25, but the spirit of Lucille still lives on.

Here were a few of Lucille Bluth’s best quotes.