The Best Podcasts of 2021 That You Still Have Time to Become Obsessed With

We are living during a time when podcasts are almost as popular as TV shows. And if you aren't familiar with at least one, you can be left out of conversations. Luckily, whether you have your own running list of the best podcasts of 2021 or you need some to check out, we have you covered.

Some of these premiered in 2021 and others are just too good to not mention during a year filled with cautious optimism, uncertainty, and questions about the future.