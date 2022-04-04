These Are Some of the Anime We're Looking Forward to in Spring 2022

The long-awaited second season of the popular 2011 anime is finally coming out. The series continues the adventures of the titular Tiger and Bunny, a superhero duo who protects Stern Bild City alongside their fellow heroes while their efforts are commercialized on the Hero TV reality series. As newer and younger heroes begin to join the fray, the classic team works to remain relevant in a quickly evolving industry.

The series will begin streaming on Netflix on April 8.