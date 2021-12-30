So Many Young Adult Fiction Books to Read, so Little Time: Here's Our 10 Best of 2021

Inspired by Pacific Rim and Chinese history, Iron Widow takes place in Huaxia, where girls must pair up with boys to pilot Chrysalises, giant transforming robots that can battle aliens lurking beyond the Great Wall. In these situations, the female partner often ends up sacrificed.

18-year-old Zeitan seeks vengeance for the death of her sister and ends up paired with Li Shimin after sacrificing her previous male partner. The pair must navigate survival and war to stop more sacrifices at the hands of a corrupt government.