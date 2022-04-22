It's no secret the Kar-Jenners are the center of much online scrutiny. When you're a "famous for being famous" reality TV family with a huge social media presence, it's bound to happen. But that doesn't mean all of the hateful comments and criticism doesn't affect them. As viewers learned in Season 1, Episode 2 of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian has struggled from time to time with the pressures of it all — and she's even used beta blockers to help her cope.

But what are beta blockers, exactly?