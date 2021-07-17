Fans Are Worried That HBO's 'Betty' Won't Be Renewed for Season 3 — Here's Why

Avril Lavigne introduced many millennials to “Sk8ter Boi” culture, but one of HBO’s latest coming-of-age comedies proves that skateboarding is for girls (too). Created as a spinoff of the 2018 film Skate Kitchen, Betty tells the story of Janay (Dede Lovelace), Camille (Rachelle Vinberg), Moonbear (Kabrina Adams) , and Indigo (Ajani Russell), a group of skaters who don’t mind getting their wheels dirty.

While the group spent the first season finding their footing, in Season 2, the girls seem to have finally found their way on the path to success. On July 16, the season finale of Betty aired on HBO, and fans are eager to know what’s next for the girls. So, is Betty renewed for Season 3 , or did the show get canceled?

Is ‘Betty’ canceled or renewed for Season 3?

As of now, HBO has not announced if Betty will be canceled or renewed for a third season, but after the Season 2 finale, fans have mixed reviews, and some of them are pretty harsh. On Reddit, some fans noted that the encore season of the series left much to be desired. Many fans noted that although Season 1 was a home run, there was a definite disconnect between the characters and viewers in Season 2.

One fan wrote, “I really enjoyed Season 1 and the way they developed the relationships between the girls meanwhile maintaining their own personal storylines. Season 2 seems sloppy and all the girls seem to be getting on my nerves. They all seem entitled and all they do is argue with each other.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO

Another user compared the show to Lena Dunham’s Girls and insisted that the show’s characters had become too famous to be relatable. Although social media was underwhelmed by Season 2 of Betty, the series has received a much kinder reaction from critics.

Article continues below advertisement

On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season of Betty has earned a perfect score from five critics and counting, which proves that there is a chance that the show will be renewed. Although some believe Betty may have lost its touch, we’re hoping the show will have the opportunity to return to television and redeem itself. One of the characters that viewers are most excited to see return to the small screen is Rachelle Vinberg, who plays Camille on Betty.

Source: HBO