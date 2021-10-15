HBO's 'Succession' Season 3 Is Almost Here — Let's Rehash the Series' Biggest Twists

Friends, frenemies, business partners, the day is almost here. Us Succession fans have been waiting in agony for Season 3 for two years now, and its premiere date, Oct. 17, 2021, is finally just around the corner. HBO's gripping satirical dramedy — which falls in the disgustingly-rich-white-people-donning-navy-blue-suits sub-genre — has amassed an enormous following and almost universal critical acclaim.

The plot follows aging Roy family patriarch and billionaire founder and CEO of media conglomerate Waystar Royco, Logan Roy — impeccably played by Emmy winner Brian Cox — as he strategically and coldly dangles the future company successor position above his spoiled children's heads, messing with them and pitting them against each other along the way.

But his kids — played by Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Alan Ruck — aren't to be trusted, as they're just as conniving and backstabbing as their papa.