When Will 'Black Lightning' Season 4 Stream on Netflix? An Update for Fans

Black-led superhero shows are few and far between. And if you love to satisfy your fix with a live-action series, chances are The CW’s hit show Black Lightning is one of your favorites. After all, the show does a great job of mixing real-life incidents (SARS outbreak) within its fictional storyline.

That said, fans are excited to pick up where the show left off. While it’s been said that Season 4 will be the show’s last, many people can’t help but wonder how the Pierce family continues to protect the citizens of Freeland after coming to blows with Gravedigger. And naturally, binge-loving watchers want to know when Black Lightning Season 4 will be available for streaming on Netflix .

While late spring seems like a long way out for fans, it gives us all something to look forward to. Not to mention, having the full season to watch in its entirety is better than waiting week by week for new episodes to air.

While there is no set date on when the show will hit the streaming platform, there are a few guesses that have been made. The site reports that since "Season 4 begins in February ... a late spring Netflix release date is more likely."

According to Newsweek , fans can catch up on Season 4 by watching it on The CW network. However, "viewers who want to wait until the whole season has aired to binge it, will have to wait until it comes to Netflix," the site reports. "The streaming service has a deal with older CW shows in which all the episodes of a season come to the streamer eight days after the season finale first airs."

It's always sad to hear that a series is coming to an end. However, Black Lightning fans can look forward to an action-packed send-off in Season 4. Since the Pierce family has done a great job of battling Gravedigger, the Season 3 finale shows that Gravedigger actually survived the Pitts self-destruct attack. So naturally, it's only right that fans get to see a continuation of the storyline.

Fans are still upset that 'Black Lightning' is being canceled.

Despite the many fans that Black Lightning has earned over its past three seasons, it hasn't stopped the network from pulling the plug on the show. While low ratings were primarily to blame for the show's demise, it hasn't stopped many fans from sharing their grievances via social media.

still disappointed that Black Lightning, the absolute best CW show and a top tier CBTV show in general, is ending this year — Luke (@qLxke_) February 3, 2021 Source: Twitter

Cw renewing all their random bland shows (except batwoman sweetie youre doing amazing) while black lightning & supergirl got canned just makes me mad — H (@shipperofstuff) February 4, 2021 Source: Twitter

While many fans can hope that The CW network and production will change their decision, it's very unlikely. It is true that shows are canceled for a variety of reasons, but there is no coming back after a significant drop in ratings. And while Black Lightning has changed the face of the culture with its first Black-led cast, it's not enough for producers to rethink their decision.

However, fans have lucked out since there is no word of Netflix removing Black Lightning from their platform. And once Season 4 hits, fans can go back and rewatch the series.