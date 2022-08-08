We're Here to Spoil A24's Comedic Whodunit Slasher 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

The first character who kicks the bucket, Pete Davidson's David — starting a bloody chain of events in the process — accidentally kills himself while attempting to saber a bottle of Champagne after witnessing Greg (Lee Pace) do it successfully. He slices his own throat, hitting an artery. It's all because of toxic masculinity, y'all.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, director Halina Reijn (Instinct) explains her reasoning for the satirical madness that ensues in Bodies Bodies Bodies.