Netflix's 'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing' Proves That "Justice" Isn't Enough

Netflix's 'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing' Proves That "Justice" Isn't EnoughBy Jamie Lerner
Feb. 23 2022, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Back in 2019, people around the world grew fearful of flying because of not one, but two fatal plane crashes. The Boeing corporation, once known as a supportive work environment as well as a leader in airplane models and safety, went under public scrutiny. The two crashes, within five months of each other, resulted in the deaths of 346 passengers.
At the end of the Netflix documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, the filmmakers outline the settlement agreement between Boeing and the Department of Justice. However, many viewers, as well as the victims’ families, don’t think the consequences are nearly as bad as they should be.
‘Downfall: The Case Against Boeing’ makes it clear that the blame is on Boeing.
After the first crash, Boeing tried to place the blame on the pilots, but once investigation into Boeing began, the truth started to unravel. Through a pattern of deceit, corporate money grabbing, and minimization of company culture, it became clear that Boeing was at fault for the crashes of Lion Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.