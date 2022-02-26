Avery Grambs is trying to survive high school when she gets the shock of a lifetime: billionaire Tobias Hawthorne has left her his entire fortune. The only issue? She has no idea who Tobias Hawthorne is. To receive her inheritance, Avery must move into the sprawling, secret passage-filled Hawthorne House, where every room is full of puzzles, riddles, and codes. Avery must also compete against the four gorgeous Hawthorne grandsons to uncover the mystery of his will for survival.