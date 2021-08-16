‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ Is a Scathing Commentary on the Nature of Hollywood

Art can be very, very subjective. Sometimes, art can be quite maddening and nonsensical, especially if it seems that the work is shocking just to be shocking or if it's gunning for a "can't be easily explained" ending and not much else. But does Brand New Cherry Flavor fall in this category?

At the core of the horror series, however, is a '90s noir tale of a promising up-and-coming Hollywood director by the name of Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar).

Netflix surprised a ton of viewers with Brand New Cherry Flavor, which features a lot of shocking moments, extreme gore, and disgusting magical realism, like a character who throws up kittens.

'Brand New Cherry Flavor' ending explained.

A short horror film she creates gets the attention of Lou Burke (Eric Lange), whose career as a producer is on a downswing. Lou gives Lisa the opportunity of a lifetime. He offers to help transform her short film into a full-length feature, and of course, the young filmmaker agrees. But this is Hollywood, and Lou has ulterior motives.

Early on, he makes a pass at her, but Lisa isn't interested. Instead of just saying, "Ahh, well. Let's make a great movie instead!" Lou decides to basically steal Lisa's intellectual property and go ahead and make the movie without her attached. To enact revenge, Lisa enlists the assistance of a black magic practitioner by the name of Boro, who drinks cat blood, can jump in and out of bodies, and turns people into zombie slaves.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa makes the deal, however, she finds herself in a jam. It turns out that Boro's vengeance is harming everyone in Lisa's life, including the protagonist herself. Boro also plans on stealing Lisa's body and using it as a vessel for her next reign of terror. However, we learn over the course of the series that Lisa isn't really a victim.

Source: Netflix