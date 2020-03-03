We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kailyn Lowry Mocks Briana DeJesus’ Revenge Porn Scandal in Twitter Feud

By

The longstanding feud between Teen Mom 2 cast members Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry took another nasty turn on March 1 — and it was all because of an Instagram photo. 

The mothers dug deep into the archives of their past drama, trading insults about revenge porn and domestic violence after Briana posted a series of crying laughing emojis under a naked pregnancy photo of Kailyn. Unfortunately, the expectant 27-year-old chose to respond with a painful memory from her co-star’s past.

Kailyn Lowry makes tasteless comment about Briana DeJesus' revenge porn scandal.

Despite the fact that Briana commented on a screenshot of Kailyn’s nude picture and not the original post, the pregnant Pennsylvania native slammed the 25-year-old’s reaction to the now-deleted image.