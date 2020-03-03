Kailyn Lowry Mocks Briana DeJesus’ Revenge Porn Scandal in Twitter Feud

The longstanding feud between Teen Mom 2 cast members Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry took another nasty turn on March 1 — and it was all because of an Instagram photo.

The mothers dug deep into the archives of their past drama, trading insults about revenge porn and domestic violence after Briana posted a series of crying laughing emojis under a naked pregnancy photo of Kailyn. Unfortunately, the expectant 27-year-old chose to respond with a painful memory from her co-star’s past.