Everything Came Together in the 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Finale — for Almost Everyone (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix.

Things aren't looking stellar when Bridgerton Season 2 reaches its final episode. Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) struck her head after falling from her horse, rendering her unconscious.

Thankfully Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) knew exactly where Kate had galloped off to, and he brought her back home to safety so she could be treated for her head wound.